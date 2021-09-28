Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce sales of $386.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.68 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.09.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

