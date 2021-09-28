Secure Energy Services Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,021. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.65.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.2594408 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.35.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

