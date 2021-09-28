Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 27,822 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $2,567,970.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 32,602 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,993,841.66.

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.63 per share, with a total value of $3,236,091.15.

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.79. 191,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after buying an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 289,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after buying an additional 174,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

