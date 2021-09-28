Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Silgan worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,200,000 after buying an additional 185,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after buying an additional 198,428 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Silgan stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

