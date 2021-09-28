Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,600 shares during the period. Atlas accounts for about 2.5% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Atlas worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 10,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,383. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

