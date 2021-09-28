Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 72,350 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 3.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 546,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

