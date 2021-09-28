Skba Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,070 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 2.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,522,000 after buying an additional 169,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.79. 87,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,120. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

