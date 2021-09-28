Skba Capital Management LLC Has $11.73 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 11.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 129,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

