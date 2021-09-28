Skba Capital Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.25. 4,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,970. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

