Skba Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $107.96. 124,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,024,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

