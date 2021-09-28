Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 57.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $302,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 80,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.