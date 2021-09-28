Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 59,900 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,695,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,997 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,372,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,756,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,617,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. 392,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,096,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

