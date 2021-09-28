Skba Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 304,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,822. The stock has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $61.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

