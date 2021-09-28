Skycoin Market Capitalization Tops $20.89 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $20.89 million and $572,446.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

