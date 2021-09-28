SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 7.1%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 2,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

