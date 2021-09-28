Smartshare Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,280.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $569,562.42 and approximately $21,280.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00097653 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.