Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

SAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,534. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

