Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.00

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $54.84, with a volume of 344682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.