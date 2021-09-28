SparksPay Market Capitalization Tops $20,683.81 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $20,683.81 and approximately $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,589,087 coins and its circulating supply is 10,471,748 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.