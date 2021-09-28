Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $993.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $993.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $970.43 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $806.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

