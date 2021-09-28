Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 324,460 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324,460 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.55% of Owl Rock Capital worth $30,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. 15,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

