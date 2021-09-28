Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 5,099 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $38,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $7.06 on Tuesday, reaching $299.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.56 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

