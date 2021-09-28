Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 6,602 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.00. 597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.81 and its 200 day moving average is $221.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $152.27 and a 12 month high of $229.96.

