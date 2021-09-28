Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 8,764 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.44. 95,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

