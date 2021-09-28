Stephens Inc. AR Buys 6,047 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,664,000 after purchasing an additional 112,364 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.02. 34,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,386. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day moving average is $235.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

