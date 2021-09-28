Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,983 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 1.32% of Pulmonx worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

LUNG traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock valued at $98,354,637. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

