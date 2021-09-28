Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,400. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

