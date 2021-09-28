Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. 514,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,970,607. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $219.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

