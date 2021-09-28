Stephens Inc. AR Has $30.75 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $30,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,808 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,228 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

BX traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.49. 130,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

