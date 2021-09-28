Stephens Inc. AR Has $40.48 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,749 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 2.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,742. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

