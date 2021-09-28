Stephens Inc. AR Has $45.34 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,503 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.79% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $45,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 63.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 301,154 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 30,522 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 62,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 88,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,082. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $38.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

