Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,831 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 6.73% of Kura Sushi USA worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $1,647,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $1,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,568. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $432.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 2.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. The company had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.