Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $51,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.31. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,281. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.43 and a 200 day moving average of $171.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

