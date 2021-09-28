Stephens Inc. AR Sells 176,529 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $62,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $19,458,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,781 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

