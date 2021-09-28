Stephens Inc. AR Sells 46,687 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.72% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $102,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,016. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

