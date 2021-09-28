Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.65

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 2854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $870.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Studio City International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Studio City International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,902,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

