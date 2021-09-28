Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

