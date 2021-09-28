Sun (New) Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a market cap of $122.13 million and $6.60 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

