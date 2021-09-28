Swiss National Bank Buys 3,761 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Sapiens International worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sapiens International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.