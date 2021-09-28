Swiss National Bank Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBPH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $535.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

