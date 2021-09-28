Swiss National Bank Purchases New Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

