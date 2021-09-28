Swiss National Bank Takes $1.65 Million Position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,983,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Zomedica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zomedica by 125.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,409 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zomedica alerts:

In other Zomedica news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

ZOM opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $526.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.41.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.