Swiss National Bank Takes $1.66 Million Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 312,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Westport Fuel Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,042,360 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 591,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,665,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 550,198 shares during the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

