Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Sells $2,842,528.71 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $80.70. 1,866,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,987. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

