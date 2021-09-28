Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report sales of $141.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.44 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

TGP stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

