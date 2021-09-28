Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TME. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

