Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou Sells 2,728 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 917,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 2,266.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 668,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,030,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

