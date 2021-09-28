Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $65,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,698,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded down $10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $781.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,846,631. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.88, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,152 shares of company stock worth $63,920,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.