The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of The Boeing worth $131,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.68. 114,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,085,285. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.