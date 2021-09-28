The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.7% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,489,569. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. 184,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

